Future of Everett casino remains murky as gaming regulators weigh results of Wynn investigation

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The future of Everett’s resort casino remains murky as the Massachusetts Gaming Commission works to develop a process on how to handle the results of its investigation into Wynn Resorts and its founder, Steve Wynn.

The building has been built and the casino’s name has been changed to “Encore” but questions are still swirling as officials discuss how they will handle the results of their investigation, which was prompted by a Wall Street Journal report that alleged extensive allegations of sexual misconduct against Wynn.

A large part of the investigation has been centered on Wynn Resorts’ failure to disclose to state gaming investigators a multi-million dollar payout to a woman who accused him of assault.

Officials have not yet released its report, but there is a possibility that the gaming commission could suspend or revoke Wynn’s Everett license.

“The allegations associated with Steve Wynn were appalling and I’m glad he’s not involved in the company anymore,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Wynn denied the claims and has since stepped down as the CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Baker declined to comment on whether he believed Wynn Resorts should keep its license and instead deferred to the commission.

“It’s up to them to make a decision in the next few weeks. What do you think? This is not my call, this is their call,” he said. “I haven’t even seen the report. I don’t know what’s in it. Obviously, I like many others, would be interested in seeing what that report has to say.”

In a statement, Encore Boston Harbor said, “We continue to support the gaming commission’s process.

The findings of the investigation are expected to be released soon.

The $2.4 billion casino is on track to open in June 2019.

