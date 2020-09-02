Galvin seeks court authorization to complete counting of ballots in Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District race

BOSTON (WHDH) - Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin announced Wednesday that he is asking a court to authorize local election officials to continue counting state primary ballots in Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District Democratic race that were received on time and had not been tallied as of the end of last night.

Several local election officials have reported to Galvin’s office that they have not yet completed their final counts for the race between Democratic candidates Jesse Mermell and Jake Auchincloss due to the volume of mail-in ballots and the last-minute arrival of some, according to a news release.

The race remained too close to call as of Wednesday morning, and Mermell and Auchincloss were only separated by roughly 100 votes with about 80 percent of precincts reporting results.

City and town clerks, including those at Newton City Hall, were told Wednesday to stop counting and to seal 4th Congressional District votes that came in before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 7NEWS learned.

Existing state laws lack procedures for the counting of state primary ballots after election day, Galvin noted.

In order to ensure that the ballot counting process is fully transparent for all candidates and voters, Galvin said he is filing a petition with Suffolk Superior Court to ensure that local election officials have the legal authorization they need to tally ballots in a manner that is open to public observation.

“On election day, there are strict procedures in place to make sure that ballots are counted in public view, where anyone may observe the process. It is important that we preserve that same level of transparency for ballots counted after Election Day,” Galvin said.

Galvin’s office said it has reached out to the leading Democratic candidates in the Fourth Congressional District, where several communities have yet to complete their counts, to inform them of the steps Galvin is taking.

In a statement, the Mermell campaign said, “We are pleased to see the actions being taken by clerks and Secretary of State Galvin to secure and count all the votes in this race. This is exactly in line with the concerns our campaign raised earlier today. Given the unprecedented nature of this election process, we believe it is incumbent on all communities to be clear about how many ballots are outstanding, including ballots that arrived as polls closed, so that we can have the utmost confidence in the end result.”

Mermell and Auchincloss are vying for the seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who opted not to seek reelection and instead challenge Sen. Edward Markey in the U.S. Senate primary.

Auchincloss is a Marine veteran and a city councilor in Newton, while Mermell is a former member of the Brookline Select Board and a former advisor to former Gov. Deval Patrick.

It’s not yet clear when a judge will rule on Galvin’s court filing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)