PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gamblers placed about $13 million in wagers on professional sports during the first full month of legalized sports betting in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Lottery on Monday released figures for bets placed at Twin River Casino in Lincoln and Tiverton in December.

The casinos paid $12.1 million on winning bets, leaving about $950,000 million in revenue. The state gets 51 percent, after commissions and operating expenses are subtracted.

Rhode Island is the only New England state with legal sports betting.

New England Patriots fans are going to the casinos to bet on the Super Bowl. Even with Super Bowl betting revenue, lottery officials say it’s unclear whether revenue projections for the fiscal year will be met.

The state projects it’ll get about $11.5 million from sports betting through June 30.

