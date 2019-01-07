Garbage truck rolls over, hits utility pole in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A garbage truck rolled over, hitting a utility pole in Milton on Monday.

Police responding to the scene about 12:11 p.m. say the truck was traveling south on Route 138 Blue Hill Ave when it made a left turn onto Victoria Road. The truck then rolled over onto its passenger side and came to rest against a utility pole, according to police.

Verizon reported to the scene to fix minor damages to the utility pole.

No injuries were reported.

