Gas station worker, doused with gasoline, sets himself afire

NEWBURY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts gas station worker has set himself on fire.

The Essex District Attorney’s office says the unidentified 24-year-old man doused himself with gasoline at the Newbury gas station where he works Saturday afternoon.

A Newbury police officer responding to the scene has injuries that are not life-threatening from attempting to put out the fire with an extinguisher. The victim ran away, and the officer managed to tackle him to the ground and extinguish the flames.

The man was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital, and then airlifted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The burning is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)