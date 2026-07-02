BOSTON (WHDH) - Local officials announced on Thursday that gates will open at 4 p.m. on Saturday for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular due to the extreme heat.

The late opening will not affect the concert start time at 7 p.m. or the fireworks show.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m., and will be set to live music from the Pops.

Officials also addressed public safety. Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Col. Geoffrey Noble said state troopers will be on site to ensure everyone’s safety, and if someone sees something, say something. He also encouraged eventgoers to utilize public transit as traffic will likely increase with the amount of people visiting Massachusetts for America’s 250th birthday.

The Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH), Dr. Robbie Goldstein, reiterated that eventgoers should stay hydrated and drink plenty of water due to the high heat.

This year’s spectacular is being hosted by actress Jane Lynch, and will feature performances by country star Lainey Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Trombone Shorty, and Broadway star Megan Hilty.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)