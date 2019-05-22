Gearing up for 20th annual Best Buddies Challenge

It’s time to get back on the bike for the 20th annual Best Buddies Challenge, and once again, we hit Wheelworks in Belmont.

The team there outfitted us with BMC bikes, giving them a fine-tuning and offering some advice for an easier ride.

“This has become our largest fundraiser. We’re going to raise millions and millions of dollars here in New England,” said Best Buddies Director of Cycling Richard Fries. “There’s something about New England. We raise the most money here in Boston.”

Anthony Shriver started Best Buddies 30 years ago in his dorm room.

The mission was to help create friendship and employment opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We’re in all 50 states, and I want to say 53 countries,” Fries said. “It’s just become this real simple movement.”

The ride is the highlight of a big weekend for Best Buddies. It kicks off with Tom Brady and his annual football challenge at Harvard Stadium.

After the ride, Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman will be hosting a lobster dinner along with celebrity chef Guy Fieiri that’s at the finish line in Hyannis, a great place to party after peddling.

“It may be painful at times, you may be huffing and puffing, but when you get to the finish line and see all those smiling faces from the buddies and their families, they just really appreciate it,” 7News’ Adam Williams said.

