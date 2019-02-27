JERUSALEM (WHDH) — The co-founder of the Genesis Prize Foundation is standing by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft as he faces soliciting prostitution charges.

Kraft was awarded Israel’s 2019 Genesis Prize in recognition of his philanthropy and commitment to combatting anti-Semitism the same month he allegedly paid for sex acts at a massage parlor in Florida.

Stan Polovets, co-founder and chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation, told the Jerusalem Post that Kraft has his full support.

“Robert was selected for decades of extraordinarily generous philanthropy, his unwavering support of Israel, and unparalleled success in his field of work – professional sports,” he said. “The incident reported last week is unfortunate. However, as of now, it remains an unproven allegation.”

Kraft is among hundreds of men accused as part of a crackdown on prostitution allegedly occurring in massage parlors in Florida.

He faces two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution and has denied wrongdoing.

