Gerber launches search for 2019 ‘spokesbaby’

(WHDH) — Gerber has launched its ninth annual photo search contest, which gives parents across the United States the opportunity to see their young child become the company’s 2019 “spokesbaby.”

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 20, parents or legal guardians of children from birth to four-years-old are encouraged to post a recent photo of their little one on Instagram using #GerberPhotoSearch2018 for a chance to have their child serve as an ambassador for the brand.

The winner will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and the family will win a prize of $50,000.

