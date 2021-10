BOSTON (WHDH) -

Tom Brady isn’t the only GOAT coming to Boston this weekend.

A herd of goats decked out in Patriots gear paraded around Boston on Saturday.

The parade was held in advance of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the New England Patriots in Foxboro Sunday.

