Giant rainbow once again appears over Fenway Park before World Series game

BOSTON (AP) — A giant rainbow has appeared over Fenway Park, stretching from end to end. It’s so big and gorgeous that Red Sox players stopped to marvel at it during warmups before Game 2 of the World Series.

Fenway DJ TJ Connelly noticed, too, playing the Rolling Stones’ “She’s A Rainbow ” for fans as they entered the park. Many people walking in stopped to take pictures.

There was rain in the late afternoon that threatened to cancel batting practice for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston for the second straight day. But it cleared up in time for workouts.

There were three rainbows over Fenway before the opener Tuesday, but none that rivaled this spectacular show.

Back to 2018 with more rainbow action before Game 2! pic.twitter.com/5a57C0zTGl — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 24, 2018

