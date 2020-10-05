Gigantic 17-foot, 3,500-pound shark caught off Nova Scotia dubbed ‘Queen of the Ocean’

(WHDH) — A gigantic 17-foot, 3,500-pound great white shark that was recently caught off the coast of Nova Scotia has been dubbed the “Queen of the Ocean.”

OCEARCH researchers captured the adult female shark in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday.

Chris Fischer, who helped on the expedition, said the shark is more than 50 years old and larger than any other in the Northwest Atlantic, McClatchy News reported.

“She is a very old creature, a proper Queen of the Ocean,” Fischer said.

Researchers named the shark Nukumi in honor of her “legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Native American Mi’kmaq people,” OCEARCH said in a Facebook post.

The shark was tagged and researchers collected various samples.

“With the new data we’ve collected, this matriarch will share her wisdom with us for years to come,” OCEARCH added. “She will continue to help balance fish stocks in the surrounding waters, and we look forward to learning more from this wise guardian of our ocean’s eco-system.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)