Gingerbread houses decorated for Homes for Little Wanderers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens came out to a gingerbread decorating contest for charity in Boston Sunday.

The contest, held at the Mandarin Hotel, donated proceeds to the Home For Little Wanderers.

“Oh my goodness, they are having so much fun, covered in head to toe in sugar and candy,” said Leslie Suggs of the Home for Little Wanderers. “And they get to have a conversation about helping kids that aren’t as fortunate as they are. It’s just a special way to start the holidays.”

