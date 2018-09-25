Girl dangling from ropes in Duxbury rescued, thanks firefighters

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A young girl is saying “thank you” to the firefighters who saved her from a ropes course scare in Duxbury.

Sarah Bisson, 12, was participating in a ropes confidence course at Camp Wing on Monday when there was a mishap that left her dangling 30-feet in the air by her ankles.

The girl was not hurt, and on Tuesday, she went to the fire station to thank the crews her got her down to the ground safely.

“It felt really relieving because I felt that I would be OK, but it was still scary,” Sarah Bisson said.

“They were all there for her, trying to help her get down safely, as quickly as possible,” Heather Bisson, Sarah’s mother, said. “We just want to say ‘thank you.'”

Sarah’s mother said she wants safety changes on the ropes course to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

