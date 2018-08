Those looking forward to Girl Scout cookie season are getting excited about a brand new flavor.

Girl Scouts of the United States of America revealed caramel chocolate chip as its latest cookie.

The chewy cookie features a salty-sweet flavor that is gluten-free.

January is the official start of Girl Scout cookie season.

