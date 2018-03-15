Girl whipped to ground, dragged by hair outside Brockton middle school

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A 13-year-old girl is recovering after she was attacked and dragged by her hair at a Brockton middle school. The recent incident was all caught on video and an investigation has been launched.

Video shared on social media showed Hannah Kenney Blaisdell being dragged by her hair outside South Middle School.

The disturbing video was recorded by another student. The victim’s mother says it’s sickening.

“It disgusts me. It makes me angry,” Hannah’s mother said.

Hannah says the incident happened Monday as class was being dismissed.

“A girl said a really rude comment. She was completely out of place by saying that and I said something back to her that was also inappropriate. I’m not going to lie,” Hannah told 7News.

As she walked away from the girl, Hannah says she was jumped.

“I started to walk away and she grabbed me by my hair, and by my backpack, and whipped me to the cement. They dragged me. At this point, there were a couple more girls dragging me 2-3 feet across the cement,” Hannah said.

“This is the hair that was pulled from her head,” Hannah’s mother said as she held a clump in her hand.

The superintendent of Brockton Public Schools released a statement which reads in part:

“Incidents that begin on social media and come into the school setting can be very disruptive to the educational setting and our students’ well being. It compels us to stress the importance of the need for parents and guardians to monitor a child’s social media interactions to ensure that their use is appropriate and responsible.”

Hannah’s mother says she doesn’t feel comfortable sending her daughter back to school and that she wants charges pressed against the students involved.

The school and police are investigating. The school says it has a zero tolerance for violent behavior.

