Gloucester police investigating apparent attempt to sink family’s fishing vessels

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Gloucester are investigating an apparent attempt to sink a family’s trio of fishing vessels over the weekend, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of vandalism at Captain Joe’s Marina at 95 East Main St. found three boats with holes drilled into their hulls, according to the Gloucester Police Department.

Police say a vandal cut the padlock off of a cabin door on one vessel and sabotaged an array of pumps, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Mark Ring, chairman of the Gloucester Fisheries Commission, says he is shocked and baffled by the incident because the boats belong to two well-respected brothers.

“It’s a tightknit industry. Everybody knows everyone. It puts everyone on guard,” Ring said.

Police believe the vandalism was targeted. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video in an effort to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gloucester Police Department.

