BOSTON (WHDH) - An abandoned car with a tiger head on its roof has finally been towed away from where it sat in Jamaica Plain for six months.

People living along Weld Hill Street said a tow truck dropped the bright yellow Chevy Cobalt bearing no license plates off in December.

“In December we shoveled out the snow spot, we thought it was really bad, someone just dropped it off and nobody came back for it,” said.

In the weeks to follow, neighbors became frustrated that the car was taking up valuable parking space and they said their calls to the city went unanswered.

“Months and months and phone call after phone call. It was hilarious,” one resident who wished to keep his name private said.

Even through the pandemic, through us restarting and everything it was still there,” resident Sera Tapia said. “Nobody came back for it, tickets, police, but nobody towed it.”

Weeks turned into months and still the car remained.

The grass was growing around the wheel. That’s how long it was there,” the resident said.

With no resolution in sight, neighbors finally decided to get creative and grab the city’s attention.

“We found a mascot head put it on top one day, hopefully somebody would have noticed it, it’s a sore eye for the neighborhood, nothing then. One of our neighbors then painted it up,” Tapia said.

“I just wrote unregistered, tow me please and just joked around with it. A little acrylics and a brush,” the resident said. “Everybody laughed about it.”

The car was finally towed away on Monday and the neighborhood bid a fond farewell to the feline vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)