Golfer ignores gator strolling along fairway, hits ‘really good’ shot

(WHDH) — A golfer in Florida paid no attention to a large alligator as it strolled by him on the fairway, addressed his ball, and pulled off a “really good” shot without a worry in the world.

Professional wakeboarder Steel Lafferty was teeing it up at ChampionsGate Country Club in Orlando over the weekend when the gator suddenly approached him, CNN reported.

Lafferty says he was never afraid even though the gator was about 7 feet long

“There was a bit of a worry, but it seemed like he was doing his own thing so I let him go,” Lafferty told the news outlet.

Lafferty says his main focus was making par on the hole because of a bet that had with his playing buddies.

“My shot was really good and that was really the only thing I was worried about,” he explained.

Lafferty shared the video on Instagram with a caption that read, “Golfing in Florida is just different…”

