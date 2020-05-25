BOSTON (WHDH) - Golfers are now permitted to use carts on courses in Massachusetts under strict guidelines as the state progresses toward reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Walking is encouraged on courses but golf carts may be used by a single rider or by a group of family members living in the same house, according to the government’s COVID-19 website, which was last updated on Sunday.

All carts must be cleaned and sanitized after each use.

Gov. Charles Baker approved the reopening of public and private courses on May 7 after closing them to slow the spread of the virus.

The full list of current guidelines for courses and golfers are as follows:

Courses must immediately adopt and maintain all generally applicable COVID-19 workplace safety rules

Security personnel can be delineated by each club (ex. a pro and the head starter) and will be present to enforce social distancing. Staffing must be limited to security and course maintenance/landscaping and the minimum workers necessary to service and clean carts. No other services may be provided.

All staff must wear face coverings while on the property

Other club facilities including but not limited to the club house, pro shop, bag room and locker room must remain closed

No caddies allowed

Walking is encouraged, but golf carts may be used only if each cart is used by and contains only a single rider, or a group of family members living in the same house. Any carts used must be cleaned and sanitized after each use.

Push carts may be used. Players must either carry their own bag or use a push cart

All golfers must maintain proper social distancing of at least 6 feet at all times

Groups of players are restricted to no more than 4 players at one time.

Members-only clubs can allow guests as determined by the security personnel on the golf course

Private clubs that allow non-members to make reservations can do so at their discretion

Maintenance personnel are permitted to work on the golf course

Tee Time Policy must be 15 minutes between groups

Golfers must stay in their car until 15 minutes before their tee time and must return to their car immediately following play

Online and remote payment options must be utilized

All golfers must use their own golf clubs. Sharing golf clubs or rental golf clubs is not allowed.

Flag sticks must remain in the hole. Hole liners must be raised so picking a ball out of the hole doesn’t occur

Bunker rakes must be removed, and ball washers must be removed or covered.

Practice putting green, driving range, and chipping areas must be closed.

Facilities must have readily accessible hand

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)