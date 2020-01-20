LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A father in Lowell is breathing a sigh of relief after a stranger saved his son’s life.

Corey Robinson says he was driving on School Street when his son, 2-year-old Christian, started choking on an arcade token in the backseat.

He pulled over and started yelling for help.

Vanessa Sarrou, who happened to be driving by, stopped her car and successfully got the coin out of the boy’s throat.

“You have to think first and do what you can to help the child or anybody who’s in that kind of situation,” she said.

Robinson says his son is doing fine thanks to Sarrou.

“I just wanted to thank Vanessa again because without her, I really don’t know where I would’ve been,” he said.

Robinson added that this was one of the scariest moments of his life and he hopes parents will stay vigilant so this doesn’t happen to someone else.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)