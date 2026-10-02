A good Samaritan rescued two people in their 80s after their car went into a lake Friday morning in Hamilton.

Police say that around 10:08 a.m., they responded to the Chebacco Lake Boat Launch for reports of a car that went into a lake. When they got there, they found that two adults in their 80s from Beverly were pulled from the water by a good Samaritan.

Hamilton police say EMS evaluated the two as their car continued to drift into the lake.

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