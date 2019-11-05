Good Samaritan saves dog trapped on roof of RI home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - An amazing rescue was caught on camera as a good Samaritan climbed out onto the roof of a Rhode Island home to save a dog.

The stranded pup can be seen pacing back and forth on top of the triple-decker in Pawtucket.

The man who filmed the video said the owners were not home at the time so neighbors stepped in and started calling for help.

That is when the unidentified man stepped in to make the risky rescue.

“After several minutes of persuading the dog, he eventually went on top of the roof, got the dog, and went close to the owner. [He] passed the dog through the sunroof and rescued the dog,” one man said. “There are people who care even when they don’t know you.”

The dog’s owner now saying he thinks the dog was able to get out onto the roof through an open window on the top floor.

