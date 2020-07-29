Good Samaritans run into burning Dorchester triple-decker to alert sleeping man

BOSTON (WHDH) - Good Samaritans ran into a burning triple-decker home in Dorchester on Tuesday afternoon to alert a man who had been sleeping about the flames.

Robert Ellison says he and a friend knew that they had to do something when they saw the flames spreading quickly through the house on Park Street.

“It was something I was supposed to do, you know what I mean,” he said. “I’d want someone to do it for me.”

The pair rushed into the building, where they encountered a resident still inside.

“We’re knocking on the door and he came running down the stairs,” Ellison recalled. “He said he was sleeping.”

Neighbor Maria Rodrigues captured the roaring fire with her cellphone.

“It was very scary because it was big flames,” she said.

Firefighters say the flames started on the second floor and spread through the third floor.

SKY 7 HD showed them battling the blaze from the roof in nearly 100-degree heat.

“Well, 100-degree temperature outside as well as a significant amount of fire inside. With all our protective gear, 80 pounds or so of equipment, that we carry. Not to mention the hose and everything else we’re operating with, it’s very difficult,” District Fire Chief Pat Nichols said. “These are very challenging times for us, the extremes of weather.”

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)