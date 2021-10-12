PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A school bus carrying several students crashed into the woods in New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a large emergency response.

The bus nearly hit Stephanie Geary and Gina Lynch before it veered off the road in the area of Greenough Road in Plaistow and barreled into a wooded area shortly before 4 p.m.

“It missed me by millimeters, came onto our side of the road, and pretty much went airborne Lynch said. “It was like something you see in the movies.”

“And it was going really fast,” Geary added. “At first I thought she lost her brakes.”

Video from Sky7 HD showed the bus lodged deep in the woods with a downed tree and branches resting on top of it.

The two women ran over to the bus, opened the back emergency door and six frightened Timberlane School students were inside.

“It was screaming,” said Geary. “They were in shock.”

In shock, but thankfully the children, who are in kindergarten through third grade, were not seriously injured.

“One by one we got them up the hill,” Lynch said. “One girl I had to carry because her leg was hurting. Other than that, I kind of dragged them up the hill as best I could.”

Officials say the driver suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel. No information has been released on that driver’s condition.

Both Lynch and Geary said their motherly instincts took over in the moment.

“You hear screaming kids, you help,” Lynch said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

