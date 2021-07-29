BOSTON (WHDH) - Republican Sen. Tom Cotton is seeking to stop Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins from becoming the next United States Attorney for Massachusetts.

In a statement to the Boston Globe, Cotton said, “Democrats have defunded police departments, stopped prosecutions for numerous crimes, ended cash bail, and demanded early release even for violent criminals. These actions resulted in a historic increase in murders and contributed to the crime wave. Rachael Rollins won’t stand up for the victims of these crimes, and I will seek to stop her nomination.”

President Joe Biden nominated Rollins on Monday to become the state’s top federal prosecutor.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Rollins would become the first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney for Mass.

