Gov. Baker calls investigation into Wynn Resorts appropriate

BOSTON (WHDH) — Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) said he approves of the investigation into Wynn Resorts as the company continues to build its casino in Everett.

Wynn Resorts CEO, Steve Wynn, resigned amid allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is investigating Wynn Resorts now and it could end up revoking the license for the new casino expected to open in 2019.

“My view on this is pretty simple, which is the Gaming Commission should do what the chairman Steve Crosby said they were going to. Which is let’s get to the bottom of this and then based on the data they will render the decision,” said Baker.

Wynn has strongly denied the allegations. It is unclear when the Gaming Commission’s investigation will be complete.

