Gov. Baker: Changing name of Wynn casino should be considered

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says a name change for a casino under construction outside Boston should be “on the table” in light of sexual misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn.

Baker reiterated his support Wednesday for an ongoing review by state gambling regulators prompted by allegations against the casino mogul that the Republican called “horrifying and incredibly disturbing.”

Wynn Boston Harbor is scheduled to open next year, but calls are growing for the state to demand the Wynn name be removed. Baker agreed that move should be considered.

Wynn has denied reports of sexual misconduct. He stepped down this month as Wynn Resorts chairman.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday on new allegations dating to the 1970s, including a woman who told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her.