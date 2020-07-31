Gov. Baker, Mayor Walsh weigh in following decision to overturn Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Charles Baker and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh weighed in after a federal appeals court decided to overturn the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev for his role in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

“The Boston community will never forget the tragic events of April 15, 2013. Precious souls were lost, and countless lives were changed forever,” Walsh said in statement on Friday.

Walsh went on to say that it has always been known that Tsarnaev “would never leave the four corners” of his prison cell following his sentencing in 2015.

“I have always supported the judicial process, and regardless of the ultimate outcome in this case, my focus will always be on supporting the families, the survivors, and all the people of our great city,” Walsh said.

He continued, “Nothing will ever replace what we lost in 2013. But with each new day, the Boston community continues to find new strength and healing in one another. That’s something that no one can ever take from us.”

Baker issued a statement criticizing the decision several hours later reading:

“I am sad and frustrated. We had closure. And now that’s gone. This is going to take a toll on so many of the survivors and the families of those who never made it home.”

He continued “I, fortunately, through my own recovery, have gained strength and have found ways to cope with the trauma of what I and so many suffered on that fateful day in April 2013. This is a step back for many. And that is a disgrace.”

