Gov. Baker: Risk for coronavirus in Mass. low, but sick people should stay home

As the coronavirus spreads throughout the U.S., causing multiple fatalities in Washington State, Gov. Charlie Baker and other state officials said the risk of contracting the virus in Massachusetts is low but urged residents to take precautions.

At least six people have been reported killed by the virus in Washington State, and there have been confirmed cases in Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Massachusetts has one confirmed case, a UMass Boston student, but Baker said at a press conference Monday that student is recovering.

Baker said he participated in a White House conference call with other governors Monday to discuss response to the virus, and that state officials have been in contact with the CDC as they monitor more than 600 people in Massachusetts. Almost 400 of those people have been released without displaying coronavirus symptoms, but 231 are still in quarantine and state officials said they would provide more updates Wednesday.

“So far our Department of Public Health has taken several strategic steps to respond to the coronavirus and help the public stay safe,” Baker said.

Baker said the state has received approval to begin testing for the potentially deadly virus and that health officials can turn those results around in 24 hours instead of having to wait on confirmation from the CDC. To prevent the virus’ spread, Baker and other state officials said residents should carefully wash their hands to prevent contracting the virus, and people feeling sick should stay home from work.

