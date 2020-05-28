Gov. Baker tours UMass Lowell facility testing quality of locally manufactured PPE

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - With Massachusetts tracking more cases of coronavirus in the state, Gov. Charlie Baker toured a fabric testing facility in Lowell on Thursday that is working on personal protective equipment.

Baker conducted a press conference from the UMass Lowell Fabric Discovery Center that has just received funding to conduct high volume screening of locally produced PPE for FDA approval.

The governor said the center has been an important component in the fight against the virus in the Commonwealth.

“Building your own capacity just makes it better, faster and cleaner, efficient, and way more customer-centric, and service friendly,” Baker said. “This is in many ways a great example of a pivot that is going to work in the short and the long run for everybody.”

The funding will allow the center to purchase equipment that tests the quality of masks and gowns produced by local manufacturers.

