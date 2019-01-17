Gov. Charlie Baker announces plan to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced plans on Thursday to file legislation that would allow residents in Massachusetts to wager on professional sports.

The proposal would utilize the existing regulatory structure for gaming licensing in Massachusetts, including enforcement powers of the state’s gaming commission, the prohibition on wagering by anyone under 21 years of age and penalties for various violations.

“Expanding Massachusetts’ developing gaming industry to include wagering on professional sports is an opportunity for Massachusetts to invest in local aid while remaining competitive with many other states pursuing similar regulations,” Baker said. “Our legislation puts forth a series of commonsense proposals to ensure potential licensees are thoroughly vetted and safeguards are in place to protect against problem gambling and illegal activity. We look forward to working with our colleagues in the Legislature to pass this bill into law.”

The administration’s proposal would authorize the gaming commission to issue new sport wagering licenses to MGM Springfield and Encore Everett, as well as the Plainridge Park. The proposal would also allow for unaffiliated entities to conduct online-only sports wagering. Online only operators would need to be fully qualified and licensed.

Similar to the state’s current regulations governing daily fantasy sports, wagers would not be permitted on high school, collegiate or amateur events. Wagers would also not be permitted on Esports.

The measure would tax sports wagering in casinos at 10 percent, and online bets at 12.5 percent.

Sports betting has already been legalized in Rhode Island.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)