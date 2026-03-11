BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey is targeting President Trump’s tariffs following the Supreme Court striking down the administration’s policy last month.

Healey sent a letter to the Treasury Secretary requesting the Trump administration give every household in Massachusetts a refund of more than $1,700 to compensate for the financial harm of the president’s tariffs, which the Supreme Court rules were unconstitutional.

Earlier this month, a federal judge in New York said companies that paid tariffs are due refunds.

