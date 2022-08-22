BOSTON (WHDH) - Government Center will be a major hub where street closures and shuttle buses will connect with many passengers.

State Street will be closed between Congress and Washington Streets. Boston’s Chief of Streets the city is doing everything it can to keep the shuttle buses moving. He said Orange Line commuters should consider the buses as their first alternative rather than thinking about driving into the city.

The city’s traffic control center will be watching traffic signals closely so officials can see what adjustments need to be made as some riders will be taking to the roads instead. The center will be used throughout the entire shutdown to monitor congestion and keep things moving smoothly.

Another issue drivers will face inlcude limited parking spaces as some are being taken away so shuttle buses can maneuver around tight intersections and access sidewalks to pick up passengers.

Experts advise commuters to plan ahead.

