Governor has ‘hope’ North Brookfield will call off July 4 celebration

NORTH BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker says he hopes a Central Mass. town will scuttle plans for a July 4th celebration, but selectmen are still planning to overrule the town’s board of health and hold the event.

The North Brookfield board of selectmen unanimously approved the celebration for Saturday, over the objections of the town’s board of health due to coronavirus concerns.

“I do think they’re being responsible and I think they are potentially putting people’s lives in danger,” said Ethan Melad of the board of health.

Baker said the state is in contact with town officials and said he hoped they would pull back from their plans — which violate the state’s pandemic guidelines.

“It’s our hope that most folks don’t do the big large 4th of july gatherings,” Baker said. “Those are obviously in violation of our gathering rules. And I would hope that North Brookfield would take the same position.”

But the board’s chairman said he opposes the state’s restrictions and said he plans to encourage safety at the event. And the health board says it can’t overrule the selectmen.

They voted, I believe it was on May 29th, to specifically not to have the police department enforce either our orders or the state’s orders,” Melad said.

