MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents across the Bay State stocked up on supplies Thursday in preparation of Friday’s snowstorm.

Shoppers flocked to Home Depot in Plymouth in search of items like salt, shovels, and other tools to help them combat the snow.

“We’re completely ready. We have pellet fuel, we have generators, everything you can imagine,” said Home Depot manager Lorraine Puleo. “We’re ready to go.”

Customer Shelagh Smith said she went to the home improvement store to purchase a snowblower to help make clearing her driveway easier Friday.

“Apparently it was time to get a snowblower. The driveway is incredibly long and down a hill so plows don’t do it, and it’s better than shoveling,” said Smith.

Residents also packed local supermarkets, picking up basics like bread and milk.

Flakes began flying during the early morning hours Friday with heavy bands of snow moving through the Bay State until around 11 a.m.

People could be seen outside shoveling as plow operators worked to clear the roadways.

