GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Grafton High School students got a whole lot more than they bargained for when they picked up their caps and gowns Wednesday.

The 187 graduating seniors each took home $100 all thanks to the generosity of the Labbe family and their local business, All Phase Glass and Maintenance Corp.

“These kids in high school, this graduating class missed so much over the last 18 months between social events, sporting events, academics, everything across the board. We wanted to do something nice for them,” said Michael Labbe.

Senior Alexis DiRienzo said she was blown away by the act of kindness.

“It really was just a big surprise and I am so thankful for it. It’s been a crazy year for the school so getting it shows how much they appreciated us and cared for us,” she said.

The gift cards do have some strings attached.

“It’s time we make a change together in this world and do something positive,” Labbe said. “So, our thoughts and goals were to challenge these kids to do a good deed. Pay it forward per say.”

Many students said they are ready for that challenge.

“I already paid it forward,” said senior Peter Marszalek. “Bought a person behind me a meal.”

The Labbe family left the students with an important final lesson before they go off to pursue their interests.

“If we all remember in life, not just here but across the country and across the world, if we can all just do one good deed a day can you imagine what a better place this world would be,” Labbe said.

