Grafton police seek to identify man who tried luring female into vehicle

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Grafton are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspicious man in a pickup truck who tried luring a female into his vehicle after she got off a bus Thursday, police say.

Officers responded to Cross Street about 3:55 p.m. and spoke with a female and her father, who stated that when she got off the bus earlier, a white Ford pickup truck with amber roof lights (unknown registration) drove by her slowly, and the driver, a male, tried to engage in conversation, according to a post Thursday on the Grafton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police say the female walked away, and the truck passed her, turned around, and then drove off.

Grafton police are looking to identify and speak with the driver.

Anyone who recognizes the truck is asked to contact Grafton police at 508-839-5343.

