GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) — Days after a Griswold mother was charged with suffocating her 6-week-old son, her own mother was also arrested in the infant’s death, state police said Thursday.

Linda Kennison, 58, was being held on $250,000 bond after her arrest Wednesday on a charge of risking injury to a child. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had a lawyer who could comment on the charges ahead of a court date Friday, and no telephone number for her Griswold home can immediately be found.

Kennison’s daughter, Crystal Czyzewski of Griswold, faces charges including manslaughter in the baby’s death. She is being held on $500,000 bond after an arraignment Tuesday and hasn’t entered a plea.

State police said Czyzewski, 35, smothered the child with a blanket for 20 minutes and waited hours before calling 911. The boy was found unresponsive Nov. 17 and hospitalized but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Czyzewski told detectives that both the baby and her 5-year-old child were crying and it was “too much,” and that she suffocated the infant, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

She then left him in a swing for the rest of the day before bringing him inside around 9 p.m., putting him in a bassinet, and calling 911 to report that he was “barely breathing,” the affidavit said.

Czyzewski told detectives she got Kennison to lie about what happened out of fear that Czyzewski would lose custody of the 5-year-old, according to police.

