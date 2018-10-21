Grandmother: Brockton man shot, killed after threatening officers with knife suffered schizophrenia

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The man who was shot by police in Brockton Friday has died, officials say.

Christopher Calabro, 25, of Brockton died from the injuries he sustained when he was shot after allegedly threatening police with a knife, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Calabro was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and later transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead.

Calabro’s grandmother says her grandson was staying at a group home for those suffering with mental health issues. She says he did not want to hurt anyone other than himself.

“He was a great kid, big heart, loved his family,” Barbara Calabro said. “He was guilty of having a mental health issue.”

Barbara said she does not blame Brockton police for opening fire on her grandson, who officers say was holding a knife when they found him Friday.

“There were all signs of a suicide that was going to happen and we couldn’t save him,” Barbara said.

Leading up to the shooting, Barbara said her grandson called his mom, telling her he wanted to die. A crisis intervention team responded to the group home he was staying at, but it escalated to him grabbing a knife and walking out. Police confronted him soon after.

“We know he had six bullets in him and I’m sure it was a very scary situation,” Barbara said. “He was determined that he was crazy and he wasn’t going to get the help he needed and he wasn’t going to go back into the hospital.”

Calabro was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 18 years old and spent years in and out of mental health facilities. Barbara said it is now her mission to help reform the system.

“I know they need help and they need to get to these people sooner,” Barbara said. “That’s what me and my daughter are talking about working on.”

No officers were hurt in the altercation.

Cruz has requested an independent review of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Cape Cod and Island District Attorney Michael O’Keefe will conduct that review.

