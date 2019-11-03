Gravestones, including one for WWI vet, knocked over in Uxbridge cemetery

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local historian says police are investigating after he discovered gravestones — including one of a World War I veteran — knocked over in Uxbridge.

Roy Henry said he was visiting the Prospect Hill Cemetery Saturday to see family members buried there when he found several gravestones pushed off their bases. One of the gravestones belonged to a World War I veteran.

Henry said the stones weigh several hundred pounds and it was unlikely they were blown down by recent heavy winds. He said he was outraged they had been tipped over.

“Whether it’s a family stone or a veteran, it’s disrespectful, it’s heartbreaking,” Henry said. “All cemeteries are sacred ground, people are buried there in peace, not to be disturbed or desecrated.”

Henry said he called police, and they are investigating.

