Green Beret remembered as a soldier, father, friend

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense shows Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa. Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa, 31, and Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez, 35, died as a result of small arms fire in northern Faryab Province. Both were members of 7th Special Forces Group, which is based at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The deaths came as United States envoy Zalmay Khalilzad resumed negotiations with the Taliban Thursday aimed at ending America's longest war. (U.S. Department of Defense via AP)

AGAWAM, Mass. (AP) — A Green Beret from Massachusetts killed during combat operation in Afghanistan last month was remembered at his funeral not just as a soldier, but as a father, friend and loving fiance.

Master Sgt. Luis DeLeon-Figueroa was laid to rest Tuesday at the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, shortly after a funeral service at Bethany Assembly of God Church.

His 9-year-old daughter, Angie, moved mourners to tears when she read a letter to her father that said “Dear Papi, thank you for being a great hero and a great daddy. Thank you for defending our country and for always loving me.”

The 31-year-old native of Puerto Rico and longtime Chicopee resident was one of two Green Berets killed Aug. 21 as a result of small arms fire in Faryab Province.

