BOSTON (WHDH) - The next leg of the Green Line Extension, the Medford Branch, is slated to open in late November 2022, the MBTA announced. As the MBTA completes that work, the MBTA will run shuttle buses between Government Center and Union Square for almost a month.

The Medford Branch was originally scheduled to open late summer of this year, but “necessary additional work and re-testing of the Medford Branch’s power systems” are to blame for the delays.

The MBTA said that the work performed during the free shuttle bus replacement from August 22 to September 18 will allow for ongoing construction at the private Government Center Garage project, as well as final-phase construction on the GLX project and the removal of the East Cambridge Viaduct overhead wire.

The MBTA also pushed back the start date to accommodate the resource re-allocation due to the Federal Transit Administration’s directives.

This announcement comes at the same time as a full month-long closure of the Orange Line, and partial closures of each Green Line branch throughout the summer.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)