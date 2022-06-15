BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service has resumed after two trains “unintentionally coupled” near the platform between the Government Center and Park Street stations Tuesday night.

Service was suspended for over an hour between the two stations. After waiting for 30 minutes, passengers said they had to be escorted out of the train and had to walk through the tunnel back to the Government Center station.

This comes after a similar incident earlier this month when two Green Line trains collided at the same station, hurting four workers. Passengers also had to walk through the tunnel to get out. The MBTA later announced that the trains were going too fast and didn’t stop in time.

Federal regulators are expected to give an update on their investigation into the safety of the T this morning.

