BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service has resumed at Kenmore Square after a power problem prompted a suspension of service Friday afternoon.

Footage from the scene showed firefighters responding to the incident.

Shuttle buses temporarily replaced service at Copley, Hynes, Kenmore, St. Mary’s Street and Fenway, according to MBTA officials.

Commuters who take the B branch had been advised to take the 57 bus to go west from Kenmore.

No additional information was immediately available.

Green Line Update: Regularly scheduled service is resuming. Shuttle buses have been phased out. https://t.co/o6nMznVfFZ — MBTA (@MBTA) March 11, 2022

