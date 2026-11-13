BOSTON (WHDH) - Work is nearing completion on multiple MBTA Green Line branches.

The T shared video of crews working on the C branch this week, saying the improvements will make service more reliable for riders.

Every branch of the Green Line is affected by the closure; there is no service between North Station and Kenmore.

The Green Line is on track to resume regular service on Monday.

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