Gretchen Carlson urges Mass. to ban government non-disclosure agreements

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson joined legislators calling for the state to end taxpayer-funded non-disclosure agreements, but top officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, say they support NDAs.

Carlson, whose sexual harassment suit ultimately led to the downfall of Fox News head Roger Ailes, said NDAs silence victims of sexual harassment. Because she was forced to sign an NDA, Carlson said, she was barred from telling her own story.

‘No one should be penalized for having a voice,” Carlson said “Buying silence instead of stopping harassment is immoral and unjust.’

State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, who is sponsoring a bill that would not allow taxpayer-funded NDAs unless the victim requests one, said she was the victim of sexual harassment as a House aide but had to sign an NDA.

‘Perpetrators should not be able to buy the silence of any victim to be able to continue in their bad behavior,” DiZoglio said.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo said they supported NDAs for victims who request them.

“I think giving victims the opportunity to have an NDA if they believe that’s the best way to provide protection to themselves, yes,” Baker said.

DiZoglio’s bill remains in committee.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)