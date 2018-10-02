Gronkowski among several Patriots on injury report ahead of Thursday’s game against Colts

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not practice Tuesday due to an ankle injury and it’s not yet clear if he will play this week.

He is among 10 Patriots listed on the team’s official injury report ahead of their Thursday night game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Gronkowski left Sunday’s win against the Miami Dolphins in the second half and appeared hobbled at times.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon was limited in practice due to a lingering hamstring ailment.

The full injury report is as follows:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle

CB Eric Rowe – Groin

T LaAdrian Waddle – Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Adam Butler – Knee

WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring

DL Geneo Grissom – Ankle

TE Jacob Hollister – Chest

LB Brandon King – Foot

LB Elandon Roberts – Calf

DT Danny Shelton – Elbow

