SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of people walking right into a restaurant of yester-year.

The Ground Round is back open for business.

“20 years since the last one closed,” said owner Nachi Shea. “We’ve been working on this project for a couple of years now.”

It’s been a team effort to get everything in order.

The chef prepping the kitchen and staff to serve not only the classics, but new menu items that will surely hit the spot.

“They can expect really great food,” said Shea. “The food’s been elevated a lot.”

Patrons can also expect an array of live music, occasional visits from table side magicians, balloon artists for the kids, and of course, the mascot, the Ground Round hound named Peanuts.

A special name chosen by the public to remember how free Peanuts used to be a staple in the restaurant. Now, it’ll be Popcorn.

“Ground Round with a twist,” said Shea. “Ground Round 2.0”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)