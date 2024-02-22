BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts native is recalling the tense moments when a he and other passengers helped subdue a man who tried to open an emergency door mid-flight.

Zach Etkind was on an American Airlines flight from Albuquerque to Chicago when he and other passengers were forced to spring into action.

“I heard people yelling in the back,” he said. “My wife looked around and I looked around too and there was a guy aggressively trying to open the plane door and the person next to them was like no no no stop!”

Etkind who is a Barstool Sports personality more commonly known as “The Wonton Don” says when he heard the commotion, he and three other passengers held the man down.

“It was a group effort but we were able to sort of wrestle him into the aisle and then a flight attendant came over and we duct taped his legs together and then we put flexi cuffs over his arms,” he said.

American Airlines say the flight returned to Albuquerque shortly after takeoff, telling 7NEWS in a statement, “The flight landed safely and the aircraft was met by local law enforcement upon arrival.”

According to the FAA, there have been 254 reports of unruly passengers already this year.

Etkind even earned praise from his hometown team for his actions.

“When I got back to Chicago there were actually a couple Celtics players there and someone told them what happened and they congratulated me and told me I was a hero so that was cool and I hope they beat the bulls tonight,” he said.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

